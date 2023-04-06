Opposition MPs Hold Tiranga March In Delhi, Demand Probe Into Adani Issue

New Delhi: MPs of several Opposition parties took out a 'Tiranga march' from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk after both Houses were adjourned sine die on Thursday. The march started following a protest by Oppostion parties, who have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Adani stocks among other issues. Holding the national flag, MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and from the Left, besides the Congress, started the march from Parliament House and walked up to Vijay Chowk. Sonia Gandhi too held the national flag at Parliament's gate number 1 where all opposition MPs gathered before starting the march which was led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader KC Venugopal who participated in the march said, "The government itself is not letting the Parliament run. Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?"

अडानी महाघोटाले पर सवाल से मोदी सरकार डरी हुई है और इस घोटाले की जांच के लिए JPC बनाना नहीं चाहती है।



आज इसी मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष व राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @kharge के साथ विपक्ष के सांसद संसद से विजय चौक तक तिरंगा मार्च निकाल रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/fpI1xJnfUD — Congress (@INCIndia) April 6, 2023

Proceedings of both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments since the beginning of the Budget Session.

Opposition Parties Hold Press Conference In Delhi's Constitution Club

The Oppostion MPs also held a press conference to highlight that the second half of the Budget session was washed out allegedly due to the attitude of the government. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing the presser said, "Modi govt talks lot about democracy but does not walk the talk."

"Budget of Rs 50 lakh cr passed in 12 minutes without discussion; ruling party MPs created disturbances in Parliament," Kharge said.

The Rajya Sabha LoP accused the Modi government of diverting attention from the Adani issue by demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology over his UK remarks.

"Something is fishy that is why govt not agreeing to order JPC probe into Adani issue. Govt's intention was to get Budget Session washed out, I condemn this attitude," Kharge further said.

The opposition and the government are at loggerheads over US firm Hindenburg`s report on the Adani group where the former is demanding the setting up of a JPC to probe the issue while the latter has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his UK trip.