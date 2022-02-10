Opposition trying to trick Muslim sisters, restless after seeing their support for BJP: PM Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh witnesses the first phase of polling today (February 10), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state’s Saharanpur, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government stands with “Har Mazloom (victim of injustice)”.

Attacking the opposition parties, PM Modi said they got restless when Muslim women backed BJP. He also said that BJP has "freed the Muslim sisters and daughters from the menace of triple talaq".

"Muslim sisters and daughters understand our clear intentions. We made them free of Triple Talaq, and gave them protection. When the BJP received support from the Muslim women, these vote-`thekedaar (contractors)` got restless, seeing that their daughters were chanting `Modi-Modi`... They`re trying to trick Muslim sisters again," ANI quoted Modi as saying.

PM added, "Our government stands with `Har Mazloom (every person who has faced injustice).”

Modi also took a potshot at Samajwadi Party over "dynasty politics" and warned people from trusting their "tall claims"."A whole `parivaar-vaad` party is making fake promises to the people of UP ...Remember if someone promises big, they are usually empty, and irresponsible. They promised electricity, but kept UP in dark and illuminated their residing district only, leaving Saharanpur and others to fend for themselves," PM Modi alleged.

Speaking about the riots in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, Modi the Samajwadi Party as "dangawadi (rioters)".

"Don`t think for a moment that these `dangawadis` have reformed. They are just waiting for a chance. The rioters of Saharanpur were welcomed by these mafia-like people. Across western UP, they are backing rioters. These people want to take revenge against the people of UP. Those who were cursing rioters earlier are now standing with the same rioters," he claimed.

Polling for the first phase of UP assembly elections is underway on 58 seats, with 623 candidates in the fray.

(With agency inputs)

