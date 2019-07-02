close

OROP

OROP for paramilitary forces unlikely, MHA informs Lok Sabha

There have been demands from the in-service and retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel for extending One Rank One Pension (OROP) at par with Defence personnel.

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that One Rank One Pension scheme for paramilitary forces is unlikely as they are governed by Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972 and New Pension Scheme. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said that the rules for CAPF personnel are different from pension rules which are applicable to ex-serviceman.

There have been demands from the in-service and retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel for extending One Rank One Pension (OROP) at par with Defence personnel. OROP was introduced for defence personnel in consideration of their early age of retirement in government service. However, the CAPF personnel retire at the age of 57-60 years depending upon their ranks.

The MHA told Lok Sabha that CAPF personnel are governed by Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972 and New Pension Scheme for the entrants who joined on or after 1 January 2004, which are different from pension rules which are exercised in case of ex-serviceman.

There are about nine lakh jawans and officers in the paramilitary forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and CAPFs. In addition to conducting internal security operations, these forces also secure the country's borders.

