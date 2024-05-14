But before we proceed further let's go through an actual incident that highlights the company's commitment to its customers.

Resilience and Commitment to Customers

It so happened that right at the time when the company launched Greenopolis residential project in a JV with the Three C Company in Sector 89 of Gurugram, its partner first defaulted on the payment and later declared bankruptcy. However, Orris displayed a remarkable commitment towards its customers and rose to the occasion by completing phase 1 of the project and handing over the possession to its buyers.



At this point, it is pertinent to note that Orris Group is a zero-debt company. Besides, it has also provided maximum ROI to stakeholders and is known for its robust sustainability practices and a highly experienced team.

Diversification and Legacy

With a legacy that spans over two decades, Orris Group was established in 2006, the company's footprints are not just confined to the realty sector and spans entertainment sector (Entertainland Mall in Sector 83, Gurugram), hospitality sector (the upcoming 5 star hotel in Sector 89, Gurugram) and warehousing sector (Orris Logistic Park, a 300-acre logistic park in Luhari, Haryana). Besides, Orris Group is also planning to make a foray into the education sector.

Impressive Track Record

In the real estate sector, Orris Group has developed a number of residential projects, commercial and retail spaces in Delhi NCR. So far, the company has delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial spaces in NCR, primarily in Gurugram, to over 5000 families. Another 20 million sq. ft. is under construction. Orris Group also possesses land banks in prominent areas of Delhi NCR.

Right from its first project, Orris Group has emphasized innovation and sustainability. It provides green living spaces while prioritizing comfort and promoting quality lifestyle. Its projects integrate open green spaces, social areas and infrastructure for quality living besides blending public, semi-public and private spaces. Few of its projects, such as Greenopolis, are registered under the IGBC Green Homes Rating System.

Variety and Choice

Orris Group's projects offer a wide range of apartment sizes in various configurations. From 2 bedrooms to 4 BHK units (with and without study and servant rooms), their sizes range from 1297 sq ft to 26750 sq ft. Apart from strategic location and connectivity, its projects offer a host of amenities, with schools, clinics, jogging tracks, shopping plazas, and recreational facilities in the vicinity. Besides its pedestrian-friendly planning, wide sidewalks, and bicycle-oriented streets minimise traffic circulation ensure a green and livable environment.

Completed Projects

Orris Group's list of completed residential projects includes Carnation Residency, Aster Court and Orris Aster Court Premier in Sector 85, Gurugram and Woodview Residences in Sector 89 & 90, Gurugram. The company's completed commercial projects are Floreal Towers in Sector 83, New Gurugram, and Market 89 in Sector 89, New Gurugram & Orris Gateway in sector 82A, Gurugram.

Awards & Accolades

In a short time span of less than 20 years, Orris Group has emerged as a name to reckon with and has won various awards such as Iconic Visionary Real Estate Developer at Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans Award, Excellence in Commercial Development of the Year at the Radio City Delhi Icon Awards and Most Admired Real Estate Developer of the Year at Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards.

Orris Group is a trailblazer in today's real estate landscape. The company continues to set new benchmarks and inspire the industry with its visionary approach and dedication to quality living.

