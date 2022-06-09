OSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the deadline for online applications to fill the position of Nursing Officer in 30 district establishments. Interested candidates should apply on the official website osssc.gov.in. The deadlines for registering and submitting the application form have been extended to June 25 and June 30, respectively.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21 to 38 years old. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Requirements

The candidate must have completed middle school with Odia as a language subject or matriculation or equivalent with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-language subject.

They must have registered their names with the state Nursing Council and have a valid registration certificate as of the date of the advertisement, which will be posted online.

OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The written exam will be used to select the applicants. The exam will consist of 100 one-point questions. The examination will last two hours. More information can be found in the notification.

