Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022

Our Uttarakhand manifesto meant to empower farmers, youth: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "In Kedar Dham, we started the redevelopment work in 2017 and most of the projects have been completed while for the development of Badrinath Dham."

Our Uttarakhand manifesto meant to empower farmers, youth: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 10) said that the BJP`s manifesto, which is being called 'Sankalp Patra' for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls has been created to empower the farmers and the youth of the country. 

"BJP issued resolution document for the next 5 years, this resolution document empowers the farmers and youth. This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand," said the Prime Minister while addressing the `Vijay Sankalp Sabha` ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election. 

Speaking about the Uttarakhand development works, PM Modi said, "In Kedar Dham, we started the redevelopment work in 2017 and most of the projects have been completed while for the development of Badrinath Dham, a project has been started at a cost of several hundred crores. 

"He further informed that Under the Chardham project, an all-weather road is being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore. 

Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "They (Congress) didn`t remember about Chardham when in power. Those who do not have faith in it, why are they now talking about it. They are just looking for a way to get to the chair.  

For BJP the development of Chardham and Devbhoomi is a matter of faith, culture and public service", said PM Modi. He further said that the people of Uttarakhand gave Congress "zero seats" in the Lok Sabha while it remains out of power in the Assembly for the past five years. 

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14 in a single phase and the results will be announced on March 10. 

(With PTI inputs)

