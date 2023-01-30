topStoriesenglish2567467
NewsIndia
RAJESH RATHOR

Over 11k Liquor Bottles, Being Smuggled To 'Alcohol-Free' Bihar, Seized In UP

They also seized the truck in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled to Bihar on Sunday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:43 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Over 11k Liquor Bottles, Being Smuggled To 'Alcohol-Free' Bihar, Seized In UP


Lucknow, Jan 30 (IANS) The Lucknow police have seized as many as 11,688 liquor bottles being transported to Bihar.

The police have arrested one Rajesh Rathor of Mainpuri district in this connection.

They also seized the truck in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled to Bihar on Sunday night.

DCP, North Zone, Qasim Abidi said, "Rajesh confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had changed the registration number plate of the truck to avoid checking."

Acting on a tip-off about the truck carrying liquor manufactured in Haryana, the cops swung into action and nabbed the miscreant, he added.

"A team laid a trap and stopped the truck when it reached the checkpoint. At first, Rajesh said that he was carrying medicines but later confessed to the crime," the DCP said.

"The police recovered four registration number plates, Rs 3,600 cash and a mobile phone from the accused, who has been booked under the Excise Act," he added.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?