Over 300 Killed, 1000 Homes Destroyed By Flash Floods In Afghanistan, UN Says

More than 300 people reportedly died on Saturday due to flash floods in Afghanistan that destroyed over 1000 houses, according to AP, citing the U.N. Food Agency. The floods primarily struck the northern province of Baghlan; the region has suffered the most damage.

The World Food Programme announced that it is distributing fortified biscuits to individuals affected by recent floods in Afghanistan. A state-owned media outlet in neighbouring Takhar province reported that the floods killed at least 20 people.

The chief spokesman for the Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, posted on the social media platform ‘X’ that "hundreds... have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries.”

Mujahid said that the extensive devastation has led to significant financial losses. He added that the worst-hit provinces were Badakhshan, Baghlan, Ghor, and Herat.

He said that the administration has been ordered to mobilise all available resources to rescue people, transport the injured, and recover the dead.

As per the Associated Press, the Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement Saturday that the country’s air force has already begun evacuating people in Baghlan and has rescued a large number of people stuck in flooded areas and transported 100 injured people to military hospitals in the region.

In April, at least 70 people died from heavy rains and flash flooding in the country. Around 2,000 homes were also damaged.