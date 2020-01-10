Over 300 terrorists, including Taliban fighters, ready at PoK launchpads to infiltrate: Sources

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Friday challenged the restrictions imposed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (January 10), the intelligence agencies are on high alert after receiving inputs of several terrorist groups planning to infiltrate and target the country. Sources in these agencies told Zee News that the Pakistan Army and ISI are planning to infiltrate at least 300 Afghanistan terrorists, including Taliban fighters, in the country to carry terror-related activities.

According to the intelligence inputs, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is once again plotting to spread terror in Kashmir Valley.

The sources added that a large number of terrorists from Afghanistan, with Taliban links, are present across the border at the Line of Control and Taliban militants from across the International Border as well as across the Line of Control. It said that the Pakistani Army have provided them shelter at its concrete bunkers at the border.

According to the information received, the Indian security agencies have detected some intercepts in which these terrorists are seen speaking in the Pashto language.

The sources indicated that major infiltration will be carried out by these terrorists at the time when the snow starts melting in the regions, i.e. in the month of March-April. The intelligence source said that at least 300 terrorists are ready at launchpads to enter India via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

