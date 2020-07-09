Over 3000 containment zones in Bengaluru, more than 750 in Mumbai: Here's the list of all major cities

New Delhi: With the rising number of cases there is an increase in the number of containment zones as well. A containment zone is the area where severe restrictions on movement and interaction among people are imposed. Neighbourhoods, colonies, or housing societies where infected people live are sealed, and access is restricted.

In many cities, the entire demarcated area is barricaded and the entry and exit points closed. Only the very basic supplies and services are allowed inside.

Here are the number of containment zones in different states:

Number of containment zones in Karnataka and Bengaluru

There are as many as 5621 containment zones in the state with around 3,181 conatianment zones in Bengaluru city as cases continue to spike. "Total active containment zones in Bengaluru are 3,181," a health official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. The highest number of active containment zones are concentrated in South and West Bengaluru. In the last 10 days alone, Bengaluru saw 9,189 positive cases. While the state's total tally of cases till Wednesday was 26815.

Number of containment zones in Mumbai

As Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 217121 cases reported from the state so far, Mumbai too continues to remain a COVID-19 hotspot with around 750 containment zones, as updated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The rising number of coronavirus cases prompted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend the lockdown in the state till July 31.

Number of containment zones in Kolkata

Atleast 1,000 areas will come under strict restrictions from July 9 as the Mamata Banerjee-led government is set to impose strict restrictions on the containment zones in the state. Kolkata has over 170 containment zones, according to an official data. With Ultadanga, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Hudco, Beliaghata, Bhowanipore, Alipore, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Mukundapur, and Ajaynagar among the containment zones in the city, the official data showed.

The state's virus count is at 24,823 while the death toll climbed to 827, the health department said in a bulletin.

Number of containment zones in Delhi

The number of COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi soared to 455 as the tally of confirmed cases in the national capital breached the 1 lakh-mark. The South West district of the city topped the chart with total 81 coronavirus hotspots, followed by North with 66 active containment areas.

Number of containment zones in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on July 3 reported more than 1,058 containment zones of which 158 are in the capital cityof Chennai. Previously, the state had 703 containment zones in eight districts, Salem had 184, Thiruvannamalai 84, Madurai 75 and Cuddalore 59.

While India on Wednesday reported a total of 7,42,417 coronavirus cases which includes 2,64,944 active cases, and 4,56,830 patients that have been cured/discharged and the death toll rose to 20,642, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers from US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have claimed that India might record 2.87 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 cases per day by February 2021 in the absence of a vaccine for the deadly viral disease.