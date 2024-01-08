Over 500 Professors, Research Scholars Join #Academics4NaMo Campaign

NEW DELHI: As the general elections are approaching, political activities have increased exponentially in diverse spheres. Different groups are gearing up to enter the election mode. Keeping this in view, Academics4Nation, a group working among professors and researchers, has launched a campaign called #Academics4NaMo. More than five hundred professors and research scholars have joined this novel initiative. Its first meeting was held at the South Campus of Delhi University, which was attended by academics from prestigious Universities including JNU, Delhi University, IIT, Ambedkar University, IIMC, and many other educational institutions.

The central aim of #Academics4NaMo is to apprise the intellectual world of the work done by the Modi government in the last ten years. In the coming days, several such meetings will be organized in different educational institutions and research institutes of the country, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government through discussion.

In the meeting held in Delhi, the Director of Delhi University South Campus and member of the Advisory Council of Academics4Nation, Prof. Shri Prakash Singh asserted that the time is right for Bhārat to regain its glory through the development journey envisioned by the Honorable Prime Minister.

It is imperative to take this message to the thinkers, writers, and researchers of the country. All this is possible only when Narendra Modi is re-elected as the Prime Minister in 2024.

Dr Devi Dayal Gautam, Convenor of Academics4Nation, stated that the objective of this initiative is to ensure the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive time by creating a pragmatic narrative and right discourse through scholarly enterprise.

Dr Swadesh Singh, founder and former Convenor of Academics4Nation, informed that a similar effort was also made in the 2019 general elections, which was highly appreciated.

He affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the battle of numbers, and now it is time to advance the accurate narrative. Dr Singh highlighted the role of mainstream media and social media in communicating facts and eliminating disinformation. Other faculty members contributed enthusiastically through their suggestions to run this campaign effectively.

The meeting concluded with a firm resolve that this campaign will contribute intellectually in favour of PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 elections through brainstorming, dialogue, and action. The new website of Academics4NaMo www.academics4namo.com was also presented at the meeting.