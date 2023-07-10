Over One Lakh Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine In First Ten Days

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the weather, the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra has resumed completely from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes in Kashmir Valley after being suspended for the previous three days. Around 16000 Pilgrims were allowed to proceed from Baltal base camp towards the Amarnath cave shrine on Monday after three days of a halt due to inclement weather while it was already resumed from the Pahalgam axis yesterday, an official said.

With around 16 thousand pilgrims paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath this morning, the total number of pilgrims having darshan has crossed over 1 lakh so far since the commencement of the 62-day-long Amarnath on July 1.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said, “We are breaking all the records of development, and this time in 7 days we have crossed the figure of one lac pilgrims. This is all due to Baba Amarnath. The weather and pilgrims and locals all worked together for the smooth going of Yatra.”

The pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra with utmost devotion are saying that no matter what, they will carry on their Yatra. A lot of pilgrims have been waiting in Srinagar and were allowed today only to reach the base camps where they can start the Yatra from both the routes.

“I have come from Kathua, and I have been here in Srinagar for the last two days. We were told to wait till the weather clears and today I am going to Dumail to start my Yatra. I am hoping I will be able to do my yatra. I don't care how much I have to wait but I will carry on going for Darshan. I will pray to God that the rains that have unleashed across India should stop, and people should be safe.” Said Abhishek Sharma, a pilgrim.

The number of pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra is surging every day. Thousands of pilgrims are visiting the holy cave and authorities believe that if the numbers continue at such a pace, it could cross the 5 lakh mark this year. The Amarnath Yatra for the first time will be held for 62 days.

“I think it all works on many factors, it depends on the weather, also on the size of the lingam, and generally we are also thinking that it will cross 5 lac this year and we have two sawans this year and since everything is in our favour so we are hoping for the best.” Said Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

While the Yatra has been restored in Kashmir Valley, the national highway remains closed due to major land-sliding in some areas. Thousands of pilgrims have been halted at Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar. The government has been working on restoration of the National Highway so that the pilgrims stranded in Jammu can reach Kashmir Valley to take on the Pilgrimage.