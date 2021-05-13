Oxygen supply now over 3 times of what it was during peak of first COVID-19 wave: PM Narendra Modi told at high-level meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines to tackle Covid, was informed that the government is in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance the production of medicines and extend all help needed.

The Prime Minister was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. He was told that states are being provided medicines in good quantities with the Centre in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance their production and extend all help needed.

The Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday said that the supply of oxygen is now more than three times what it was during the peak of the first COVID-19 wave.

The Prime Minister was told that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well as mucormycosis.

PM Modi said, "India has a very vibrant pharma sector and the government`s continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines." He also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the operations of Oxygen Expresses and sorties by IAF planes. He was also informed about the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

He also remarked that states should be asked to operationalise ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with the help of the manufacturers.

