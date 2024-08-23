Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782209https://zeenews.india.com/india/oye-nigaah-neechi-kar-pichhe-hatt-up-bjp-mla-threatens-sho-on-camera-2782209.html
NewsIndia
BJP MLA

'Oye, Nigaah Neechi Kar, Pichhe Hatt': UP BJP MLA Threatens SHO On Camera

The event took place when a BJP worker holding the national flag (Tiranga) allowed it to touch the ground while posing for photos. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Oye, Nigaah Neechi Kar, Pichhe Hatt': UP BJP MLA Threatens SHO On Camera

In a heated incident at Bareilly's Collectorate on Thursday, BJP MLA from Cantt, Sanjeev Agarwal, clashed with a police officer during a protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. The MLA, accompanied by BJP workers, was there to submit a memorandum when the altercation occurred. A video of the incident has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions.

The event took place when a BJP worker holding the national flag (Tiranga) allowed it to touch the ground while posing for photos. Noticing this, a police officer present at the scene intervened, asking the worker to raise the flag. This seemingly innocuous request ignited the MLA's temper. 

MLA’s Outburst

Angered by the officer’s intervention, MLA Sanjeev Agarwal berated the officer, ordering him to "Oye, Nigaah Neechi Kar, Pichhe Hatt." The City Magistrate, who was present to receive the memorandum, had to step in to calm the situation and asked the officer to leave the spot.

Police Officer’s Explanation

After the situation calmed down, the police officer explained that his only intention was to ensure that the national flag was treated with the respect it deserves. He clarified that he merely asked the BJP worker to hold the flag higher to prevent it from touching the ground.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh