'Oye, Nigaah Neechi Kar, Pichhe Hatt': UP BJP MLA Threatens SHO On Camera

In a heated incident at Bareilly's Collectorate on Thursday, BJP MLA from Cantt, Sanjeev Agarwal, clashed with a police officer during a protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. The MLA, accompanied by BJP workers, was there to submit a memorandum when the altercation occurred. A video of the incident has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions.

The event took place when a BJP worker holding the national flag (Tiranga) allowed it to touch the ground while posing for photos. Noticing this, a police officer present at the scene intervened, asking the worker to raise the flag. This seemingly innocuous request ignited the MLA's temper.

MLA’s Outburst

Angered by the officer’s intervention, MLA Sanjeev Agarwal berated the officer, ordering him to "Oye, Nigaah Neechi Kar, Pichhe Hatt." The City Magistrate, who was present to receive the memorandum, had to step in to calm the situation and asked the officer to leave the spot.

Police Officer’s Explanation

After the situation calmed down, the police officer explained that his only intention was to ensure that the national flag was treated with the respect it deserves. He clarified that he merely asked the BJP worker to hold the flag higher to prevent it from touching the ground.