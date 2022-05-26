It's a big crime to get an illegal visa. And incidently the name of Congress leader P Chidambaram's son and MP Karti Chidambaram has been associated with this. The MP is accused of helping Chinese nationals by illegally obtaining visas. Even if there is no direct connection, there is an allegation that some connection is there with the Congress MP. Again, there are allegations of issuing visas to people from countries with which India's relationship is practically not good. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad Summit to fight against China. And the allegation that people in that country were illegally granted visas means that it will have an impact on the image of Congress again.

It is learnt that the CBI questioned Karti Chidambaram on Thursday morning. Karti Chidambaram took Rs 50 lakh and in return got visas to 250 Chinese nationals illegally. That's what he's accused of. The CBI conducted a search at the Karti's house and offices in the case. Searches were conducted at Chidambaram's residences and offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Tamil Nadu also. Karti's close friend and associate S Bhaskararaman was arrested in the case. In the same way, the head comes when the ears are pulled. In the same way, it is reported that in order to interrogate Bhaskararaman, many information about Karti comes into the hands of the CBI. Based on this, he was summoned today.

Coming to the CBI office, Karti said, "I have not got a single Chinese citizen visa in my life. All false accusations have been made against me. It has no basis. It's all nonsense. Politically opposed, so I am being harassed by the agency."