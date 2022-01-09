P Jain vs P Jain again: Akhilesh Yadav to file FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya for misleading tweet

New Delhi: Looks like the P Jain vs P Jain row is not going to end anytime soon between Samajwadi Party and BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has recently said that his party’s legal cell will soon file an FIR against BJP’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya for posting a misleading tweet to defame his party ahead of the assembly polls.

The tweet in question carries an image of Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav and some SP members including Abhishek Misra and MLC Pushparaj Jain among others.

The caption alongside the picture says, "In 2015, Akhilesh Yadav had led a delegation to Grasse in France on grounds that a perfume park has to come up in Kannauj. In this photograph, his perfume businessman friend can be seen from whose house stacks of currency notes were found buried under the floor and hidden inside the walls. This was the wealth that was robbed from the people of UP."

The case was the classic P Jain vs P Jain, where several including the BJP has been targeting perfume trader and Pushparaj Jain in place of Piyush Jain.

The Samajwadi Party chief said that the perfumer from whose possession the cash has been seized and who was subsequently arrested is Piyush Jain who is not in the photograph.

SP MLC and maker of Samajwadi Perfume Pushparaj is often mistaken as Piyush Jain, a Kanpur based perfume businessman, who was arrested for tax evasion and in possession of Rs 177 crore cash.

"BJP se jhoota koi nahi hai Jhoot baantne wala koi nahi (There is no bigger liar than BJP, they spread lies)," Akhilesh said.

He said BJP leaders sitting in Delhi are spreading rumours in Uttar Pradesh to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of the elections.

Replying to a question, Akhilesh said the complaint will be filed soon. "Action, however, will follow after the SP government is formed because in the BJP government no action is initiated against anyone who targets me. However, if anyone dares to write anything about their (BJP) leaders, the police come calling," he said.

