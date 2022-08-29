'PAAP Ki Sarkar': BJP alleges BIG corruption by AAP in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday alleged big-ticket corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the constriction of schools and classrooms in Delhi. The saffron party claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in existing schools clearly ignoring the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020 while alleging a big scam by Education Department.

Bhatia alleged that the “construction cost was increased by Rs 326 crore, 53 per cent more than the tender amount by the AAP govt.” "Corruption is in the DNA of Arvind Kejriwal. It's not AAP Sarkar but PAAP ki Sarkar (government of sins). He and (Manish) Sisodia are experts in corruption... Where did this money go? Did it go into your pocket, Arvind Kejriwal Ji? Did you take note of the report? What action did you take on it?" the BJP spokesperson said.

50-90% hiked construction cost was shown, overlooking provisions of CPWD manual, for profit so that tender can be given to select contractors. Matter of concern as CVC inquiry report that a major scam took place, was sent to Delhi Govt Vigilance Secy 2.5 yrs back: Gaurav Bhatia pic.twitter.com/OoooDl32Q8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

"The AAP government promised to construct 500 new schools in Delhi. That never happened. They then said they will build more classrooms in the existing schools. The number of rooms increased from 2,400 to 7,180. The construction cost was increased by up to 90 per cent," he alleged.

AAP's manifesto promised 500 new schools in Delhi. The new schools didn't come up but,in a pre-planned manner, they sought a report from PWD. Submitted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal report stated that addl classrooms will be built&new schools won't be built: Gaurav Bhatia, BJP pic.twitter.com/qBLMDzAKjZ — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Issuing a warning to CM Kejriwal, Bhatia said, "You, your party and your corrupt ministers will be punished under the law of the land... You will not be spared."

Citing the CVC report, Bhatia said only 4,027 additional classrooms were constructed against the assessed requirement of 6,133 classrooms. According to sources, 1,214 toilets were constructed in 194 schools against the requirement of 160 toilets at an extra expenditure of approximately Rs 37 crore.

Bhatia said according to the CVC report, only two rainwater harvesting systems were found installed against the public works department's claim of 29. The sanctioned amount for these projects was Rs 989.26 crore. The award value of all the tenders was Rs 860.63 crore. However, the actual expenditure went up to Rs 1,315.57 crore, Bhatia said. "Why did you not float a new tender? Was this done to benefit your friends?" he said.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the media, asked why the Delhi government did not make the CVC report public for two-and-a-half years. "It's a serious issue... You did not even spare the temples of education,” Gupta alleged.