Padma awards

Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella honoured - check full list

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan for their contribution to trade and industries.

Padma Awards 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella honoured - check full list

New Delhi:  The Home Ministry on Tuesday (January 25) released the list of recipients of the Padma awards. This year 128 people will be conferred with one of the highest civilian awards of the country.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be honoured with the  Padma Bhushan for their contribution in trade and industries.

Singer Sonu Nigam and Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra have been conferred with a Padma Shri.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who lost his life last month in a tragic chopper crash, has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian award.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at his official residence - the Rashtrapati Bhawan - around March or April each year.

