Pakistan forms two new terrorist groups with Lashkar-e-Taiba to launch attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

Pakistan is plotting major terror attacks on Indian security personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, as per latest report accessed by Zee News. The report revealed that Pakistan has formed two new terror groups in valley with the help of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The newly formed group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) and Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami (TMI) are covertly formed by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

‘‘After The Resistance Front (TRF), another new terrorist group Tehreek-i-Milat-i-Islami (TMI) has surfaced in Kashmir valley. Its ‘commander’ ‘Nayeem Firdous’ has issued an audio statement, asking all militant groups operating in Kashmir to unite. Both groups are active in social media and in whatsapp groups,’’ said a security official.

Security agencies suspects The Resistance Front (TRF) also called ‘JK Fighters’ is a wing of Lashkar-e Taiba but there is no clarity on TMI yet.

In a audio statement TRF Commander Abu Anas can be heard inciting the Muslims to join jihad against India and also warns for the consequences for them who will support the India. It is asking the Abdullah family to abandon Indian side and support Kashmiris, besides, the video maligns Kashmiri leader Altaf Bukhari as new Bakshi of Kashmir.

In another video, operation chief commander of Tehrik Milat Islam (TMI) Naeem Firdous can be heard asking all terrorist groups operating in Kashmir to unite.

Sources said that newly formed groups are eyeing to recruits locals, so that no one can blame Pakistan after the terrorist attack. ‘‘Pakistan is trying to portray that there has been indigenous reaction in Kashmir due to removal of article 370. So they are promoting these two dummy outfits.’’ said another official.

Security agencies input suggests around 430-450 trained terrorists are ready to infiltrate in to Kashmir out of which around 350 are Pakistanis.

The Resistance Front came under the radar of security agencies in the month of March when Jammu and Kashmir police had busted a module and arrested four terrorists from Sopore. The police had recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from them.

Arrested terrorists identified as Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Musaib Hassan Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Ganai reveled that they were working under one Pakistan-based person known by the name “Andrew Jones” on Telegram Messenger and the Whats App ID of this man is “Khan Bilal”, who is operating a newly formed terrorist organization known by the name “TRF/JK Fighters”.

All four apprehended men were given task to recruit local youths for terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley particularly in North Kashmir and for the same they are instigating local youths to join terrorist ranks.

The main purpose of newly formed group is to accumulate the arms and ammunition in order to target politicians and police personnel.