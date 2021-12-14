हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katas Raj Temples

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj in Chakwal

The Indian pilgrims would be visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples in Chakwal district of Punjab from 17-23 December 2021.

New Delhi: The High Commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to celebrate the Margashirsha Purnima at Katasraj in the Chakwal district of Punjab, Pakistan. The Jatha will also visit a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan.

The Indian pilgrims would be visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples in Chakwal district of Punjab from 17-23 December 2021. Katas Raj Temples surround a pond that is considered sacred by Hindus. The visit is covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

According to the release of by Pakistan High Commission claims, “In addition to visas for Hindu religious places covered under the framework of the bilateral protocol, a large number of Indian Hindus are issued visas by Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi on regular basis for visits to their families and friends in Pakistan”.

