Pakistan makes special arrangements for Indian Hindu pilgrims ahead of Margashirsha Purnima

New Delhi: The Pakistan government is all set to welcome the Hindu visitors from India who will be going on a pilgrimage to celebrate the Margashirsha Purnima at Katasraj in Chakwal district of Punjab (Pakistan) on December 19.

The pilgrimage to Katasraj was cancelled thrice in the past due to coronavirus pandemic.

In conversation with Zee News, the deputy secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board, Faraz Abbas, informed that a team of his department was camping at Katasraj to make preparations for the Hindu pilgrims from India.

“We have cleaned the holy pond, carried out the repair work, and presently whitewashing is being done. Besides, we have also procured new utensils and kitchen equipment for preparation of langar for the yatree’s,” he said.

He informed that many Hindu pilgrims would cross the international border from Attari international border on December 17 and would depart for Lahore. “The next day, the Hindu jatha would leave for Katasraj temples by road. The main celebration of Margashirsha Purnima would be held on December 19 where devotees would take a holy dip in Amarkund Sarovar. The deepmala would be held on December 19 evening,” he added.

On December 21, the pilgrims would visit Samadh of Sri Lav, Lahore Fort and other historical places. Religious functions are scheduled at Sri Krishna Mandir, Lahore and the Hindu yatree’s would be visiting local markets and other historical places before returning home on December 23.

Meanwhile, the president of Kendrya Snatan Dharam Sabha Shiv, Partap Bajaj, informed that they had received permission from the Ministry of External Affairs for sending Hindu jatha to Pakistan on pilgrimage.

“We are pleased to send the jatha especially after it was cancelled on three different occasions in past,” he said.

