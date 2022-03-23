Pakistan PM Imran Khan slapped Rs 50,000 Fine by EC in big embarrassment

In a big setback, the Election Commission of Pakistan has slapped a Rs 50,000 fine at Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding a rally at Khyber Pakhtunwa province's Lower Dir. Imran Khan has been asked to submit a challan in the matter. Imran Khan conducted the said rally on March 11. The Pakistan election commission has also slapped Rs 50,000 fine on Khyber Pakhtunwa Chief Minister's assistant Wazir Zada.

Apart from the KP rally, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a second notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over violation of the election code of conduct and asked him to submit a reply why he attended the Malakand public gathering ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Ahead of the no-trust motion against PM, the district monitoring officer Malakand of the ECP issued notice to PM Imran Khan for submitting the clarification on attending the public gathering, reported ARY News.

In addition to the PM, the second notice was also issued to the federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed and others.

This is the second such notice been issued to Imran Khan as earlier on Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served another notice to the premier for participating in a public gathering in Malakand district ahead of the second phase of LG polls.

Amid the controversy surrounding the horse-trading of Pakistani lawmakers, the ECP earlier responded to criticism from the country`s Prime Minister Imran Khan by stating that the poll body has nothing to do with the no-trust motion against him.

A number of dissident lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have said they would vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience".In response to this, Cabinet ministers of the Imran Khan government asked Pakistan`s top electoral body to play its role over reports of floor-crossing of the members of the national assembly (MNAs), under Article 63-A.

