Pakistan political crisis: Imran Khan to address media after losing majority

Embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan will address the nation in a televised speech today, country's inetrior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said today. Khan's address comes hours after losing majority in Pakistan's Parliament. As per Pakistan media, PM Imran Khan will address the nation in the evening to take them into confidence over a ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter aimed at toppling the incumbent government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got another shock as Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the PTI-led government, decided to join hands with the opposition to support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

After this development, the government has lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament and even in the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to take place on April 3, Geo TV reported.

Now, the Pakistani government has only 164 members in the parliament. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members as supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs.