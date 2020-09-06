Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, claims 17 people killed in 2158 incidents of ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday (September 6) summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that a civilian sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in the Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on Saturday.

A statement from Pakistan Foreign Office read that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

It claimed that this year alone, 17 people have been killed and 168 others injured in a total 2,158 incidents of ceasefire violations at the LoC.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added.