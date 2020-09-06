हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, claims 17 people killed in 2158 incidents of ceasefire violations

Pakistan claimed that 17 people have been killed and 168 others injured in 2,158 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, claims 17 people killed in 2158 incidents of ceasefire violations
File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday (September 6) summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that a civilian sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in the Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on Saturday.

A statement from Pakistan Foreign Office read that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

It claimed that this year alone, 17 people have been killed and 168 others injured in a total 2,158 incidents of ceasefire violations at the LoC.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added.

