Pakistan to import life-saving drugs from India amid tensions over Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistan government will import life-saving medicines from India in order to provide relief to its patients, even amid the escalating tensions with New Delhi. The tension reached the zenith since India revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to import and export medicines to and from India was granted by the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce on Monday, which issued a statutory regulatory order in this regard. In August, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes even as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been spewing venom against India, even to the international community.

With his calls to the international community in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir not getting even an iota of support, Imran assumed an aggressive tone and even mentioned nuclear weapons Pakistan has in an address to his country. His ministers too, have been speaking of nuclear weapons in the most irresponsible manner possible. On Monday, however, Imran took a step back and said he remains committed to not making the first use of such weapons. "We both are nuclear-armed countries. If these tensions increase, the world could be in danger," he said. "There will be no first from our side ever."