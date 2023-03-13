Pakistan Yet To Show 'Sincerity' On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: India's MEA Report

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released its annual report on Monday (March 13, 2023) and stated that Pakistan has failed to deliver justice to the families of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In its 345-page report, which was prepared by the Policy Planning Division of the Ministry, the MEA highlighted Pakistan's persistent cross-border terrorism, infiltration, and smuggling of arms into India across the Line of Control and International Boundary.

"Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible, and verifiable action to end cross-border terrorism," the report said.

As many as 166 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed, while over 300 people were injured on November 26, 2008, in the Mumbai terror attacks.

India has repeatedly raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism in bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums, and has shared credible inputs regarding the Pakistani origins of captured terrorists.

In addition to cross-border terrorism, the MEA report also pointed out how Pakistan engages in "hostile propaganda to vilify India and divert attention from its domestic political and economic failures".

The report stated that India has unequivocally rejected all actions and statements by Pakistan on matters which are completely internal to India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEA's annual report provides a comprehensive overview of India's foreign policy and its interactions with other countries.

The report's critical comments on Pakistan reflect the state of ties between the two neighboring countries, particularly over the issue of terrorism.

Despite occasional attempts to improve relations, such as the recent ceasefire agreement along the LoC, significant differences remain unresolved.