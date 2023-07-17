Pakistani ‘Bhabhi’ Seema Haider In Big Trouble, Grilled By UP Anti-Terrorist Squad

Noida: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday questioned Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who entered India illegally in May and is now living with her Grater Noida-based partner Sachin Meena after falling in love with him while playing PUBG online mobile game. The development comes a day after UP ATS arrested a suspected agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Lucknow on charges of supplying "vital information about defence establishments" to his handlers in the neighbouring country.

The questioning of the Pakistani woman by the ATS also comes at a time when a little-known right-wing fringe group in Greater Noida has threatened a protest if Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children, is not evicted from the country "within 72 hours".

A senior officer was quoted as saying by news PTI that Haider was being interrogated by the ATS on Monday and that local police were not involved in it. Local police are separately investigating the case and are yet to file a chargesheet, the officer said. The officer also stated that there are many elements involved in her illegal arrival in India so her interrogation becomes necessary from a security standpoint.



Love 'Only' Reason Why Seema Haider Came To India: Pak Intelligence Agencies

Meanwhile, Pakistan's intelligence agencies have informed the Indian government that love is the "only" factor that led a mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform.

Seema Ghulam Haider from Karachi in Sindh province and Sachin Meena in India got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

“Pakistani woman Seema Haider left the country only to marry an Indian man (Sachin Meena) out of love as no other factor/motive has come to forth so far,” local Urdu daily, Jang, reported, quoting a report of the Pakistani intelligence agencies.

"According to the Pakistani intelligence agencies report, no other factors/motives except ‘love' with Hindu Indian man appears to be the reason for leaving the country. The report has been submitted to the government," it said.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. Both of them were later released from jail.

Threats To Seema Haider In Pakistan

Mian Mithoo, a high-profile religious leader in rural Sindh, known for using his seminary to convert Hindu girls to Islam and even bandits, has openly threatened to punish Seema if she returns. His supporters have also threatened to attack Hindu worship places in Seema's village.

On Sunday there were reports of an attack on Radha Swami Darbar Temple in Sindh. Jacobabad General Hindu Panchayat president Lalchand Seetlani and other office-bearers have condemned the attack. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern over ‘reports that 30 Hindus have been kidnapped’ in Kashmore and Ghotki.

“The HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in Kashmore and Ghotki, where some 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, have been held hostage by organised criminal gangs,” the commission said in a tweet on Sunday.

“Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. The Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas,” the HRCP said.

Who Is Pakistani 'Bhabhi' Seema Haider?

Seema Haider, who is now being referred to as the Pakistani ‘Bhabhi,’ has become the talk of the town ever since she was arrested for an “illegal” stay in India along with her lover Sachin Meena on July 4 and granted bail by a local court three days later. Interestingly, the woman claims to have come in contact with her lover Sachin in 2019 through the PUBG Mobile gaming app and fell in love with each other.

While some say that the Pakistani woman, who is reportedly fluent in English and knows how to operate a computer, is actually a Pakistani spy agency agent and has been planted in India as part of a big conspiracy by its notorious spy agency ISI, others call it a case of cross-border love.

I Am Not A Terrorist: Seema Haider

Seema Haider has meanwhile categorically denied allegations of being an ISI agent. Speaking exclusively to Zee Media, Seema Haider denied speculations about being a Pakistani spy agent who has been planted by the ISI in India. She told Zee Media that she is deeply in love with Sachin, who has taken great care of her children ever since they first met and got married in Nepal.

Seema Haider also claimed that she was getting death and rape threats from Pakistan and that she fears for her life. Making an emotional appeal to the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Noida Police, Seema said that she is a simple woman who wants to live in India. “I am not a terrorist. I am an ordinary woman. I appeal to the government of India not to send me back to Pakistan otherwise I will be killed. I have changed my lifestyle. I have embraced Hinduism. I love Indian culture and want to live here forever.” Seema also accused her Gulam Haider, who stays in Saudi Arabia, of spreading misinformation to defame her.