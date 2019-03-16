Pakistan's new game plan - Joint terror strikes by Jaish-e-Mohammad, Taliban in India

NEW DELHI: Amid global pressure on Pakistan to act against terror operators active on its soil, the Indian intelligence agencies have exposed Islamabad's new game plan to spread havoc in India.

According to the inputs gathered by the Indian intelligence agencies, Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI is exploring new ways to execute its nefarious anti-Indian designs and, for that, it has started efforts to bring between together the two deadly terrorist outfits - Jaish and Taliban.

It has now come to light that much before the IAF airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot, the top commanders of Jaish, Taliban and the Haqqani Network had held a secret meeting in Pakistan.

During the secret meeting, it was agreed that the fighters of Jaish, Taliban and the Haqqani network will jointly wage a 'jihad' against India.

The top commanders of the three terrorist outfits decided to carry out joint terror strikes in parts of India and Afghanistan to unleash terror and mayhem.

In view of the intelligence warning, the Indian security agencies have been keeping a hawk's eye on the terror activities of these outfits.

Sharing more details, a security official said that the meeting of Jaish, Taliban and the Haqqani Network was held between December 15-20 in Pakistan.

He added that the Taliban, which has been trying to regroup itself and has carried out major terrorist attacks targeting the US-allied forces and the Afghan National Forces, will impart training to the Jaish fighters to carry out major suicide attacks in parts of India.

In view of the intelligence inputs, the security agencies are now concerned about the possible terror attacks on Indians and Indian Mission in Afghanistan by these groups.

According to the intelligence shared by the agencies, Pakistan's ISI has always been eager to create a nexus between Jaish, Taliban and the Haqqani Network.

Ever since the United States expressed its intentions to hold talks with Taliban as part of the plan to establish peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan's ISI has been trying to take advantage of the situation, the agencies claimed.

The ISI has been provoking the three terrorist outfits to prepare its warriors for major terror attacks in India and Afghanistan, the agencies warned.

The intelligence inputs gathered by the agencies after the IAF airstrikes in Balakot have raised alarm bells as they claim at least 16 terror groups are still active in PoK where terrorists are being imparted arms training.

Out of those 16 terror camps, five are in Mudrike, Bahawalpur, three in Manshera and 11 in PoK.

At 560 terrorists were trained in these camps last year. The terrorists were trained in how to carry out blasts using IEDs and sea warfare.

The camps where these training is being given to Pakistan-backed terrorists are located in Boi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Barnala, Laka-e-Gair, Sherpai, Devlin, Khalid-bin-Walid, Garahi, Dupatta in the PoK.

The reports said that the IAF airstrikes in Balakot were very successful as they hit the targets identified by the Indian intelligence agencies by tracing the mobile signals of at least 350 terrorists.

It is to be noted that China had recently put on technical hold a proposal moved by France, UK, and the US and backed by several countries to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.