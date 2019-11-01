Pakistan's nuclear threat inconsequential, Kashmir has changed: VK Singh at India Ka DNA Conclave

New Delhi: Revoking Article 370 was important, said former Army Chief and Union minister General VK Singh at Zee News' India Ka DNA Conclave, held in New Delhi on Friday. Singh was the first guest who was invited to the podium and was asked to shed some light on Jammu and Kashmir and the situation there before and after Article 370 was revoked. He also spoke about Pakistan and said that the country's repeated nuclear threat to India is inconsequential.

On August 5, the Central Government had repealed Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special powers to the region and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories (UTs) - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Recalling an incident from several years ago, Singh said that when he was 10 years old, he went to Kashmir as his father was posted there. While he was visiting the place, people over there asked me whether he was from India.

"When I was 10 years old, I went to Kashmir where people asked me are you from India. It was a big surprise for me. I thought how can one ask me this? Is Kashmir not a part of India?" Singh stated.

It was because of Article 370 that the people of J&K considered themselves as outsiders, Singh added. He also said that Article 370 was supported by the separatists of J&K.

Hitting out at the Opposition, the Union Minister said, "People only look at the petty interest of their party."

Singh also said that Sardar Vallabhai Patel contributed in the merger of over 500 princely states into India while praising the Iron Man.

He concluded by saying that revoking of Article 370 was important and it will benefit the people of J&K and India as a whole.

"People of Kashmir know that abrogation of Article 370 will be good for them. People who want country's development will never say repealing Article 370 was a wrong decision," Singh said.

On being asked about Pakistan's stand after India revoked Article 370, he said that "Pakistan has nothing to do, they know their stand was wrong. Ab Kashmir unke hath se nikal gai hai."