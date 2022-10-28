Panch Pran to create Amrit Peedhi: PM Narendra Modi at Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 28) virtually addressed the Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states at Surajkund, Haryana. Addressing the Shivir via video conferencing, PM said in next 25 year the country will create the 'Amrit Peedhi' following the resolutions of 'Panch Pran'. PM Modi also

"The next 25 years will be for the creation of an 'Amrit Peedhi'. This 'Amrit Peedhi' will be created by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran' - creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and most importantly, citizen duty," said PM Modi.

Underlining the importance of PM Modi said that the Chintan Shivir of HMs in Surajkund is an excellent example of cooperative federalism. States can learn from each other, take inspiration from each other and work together for the betterment of the country.

Emphasising the need for coordination between agencies of all states and central agencies to check crimes PM said with increasing technology crimes are not limited to boundaries and criminals have the power to commit crimes beyond border hence coordination between agencies of all states and between central and state agencies essential to stop the crime.

#WATCH | "For safety & rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility...Small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation...We'll have to educate people to think before forwarding anything, verify before believing it.." pic.twitter.com/NHF3emMq5S — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Supporting PM Modi's statement Home Minister Amit Shah at the event said many crimes like terrorism, narcotics smuggling, money laundering, infiltration; drones being used to smuggle arms and narcotics are happening from across the border and as long as there is no equal response from police and central agencies on these issues.

Shah asserted that if all states do not come together to fight these then it would be impossible to fight back the criminals. The chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states gathered at the event, which is being chaired by Amit Shah.

The event was attended by Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura-- all having charges of Home Ministry in their respective states.

Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Nagaland; Governor of Rajasthan; Home Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana; Finance Minister of Jharkhand among others took part in the event which is organized with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of `vision 2047` and `Panch Pran` announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.