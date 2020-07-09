Pandemic Fatigue emboldens people against COVID-19 globally amid lockdown

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus has already claimed over five lakh lives and infected more than one crore people, but has also exhausted people confronting the deadly virus across the world. This COVID-19 pandemic induced mental exhaustion has led to fatigue now being called "Pandemic Fatigue" or "Disaster Fatigue" under which the mind and body of people are completely exhausted while facing a crisis, according to DNA analysis.

The result of this exhaustion can be seen across the world as people in large numbers are moving out as lockdown conditions are eased. People are hardly scared of coronavirus infection. Pubs and bars have been opened a few days ago in London, where people are coming in large numbers without being bothered about social distancing.

Similarly, many beaches in America have also been opened where people are visiting to get rid of their tiredness, while the US is still on top of the COVID-19 affected country in the world. Like America, a large number of people in Spain are also trying to overcome the exhaustion caused by the pandemic by reaching the beach.

India that ranks third in the world with COVID-infected patients is also witnessing people going out for a walk, regardless of the risk, as lockdown conditions have been removed. When the lockdown was imposed in India on the 25th of March, there were about 500 COVID-19 patients but now this number has increased to seven and a half million.

Notably, when COVID-19 cases across the world have crossed 1.18 crore and the death toll has increased to 5.50 lakh, people are coming out, partying, watching football matches, participating in religious events. Looking at these pictures, it seems that people are either not scared or so tired of facing this crisis that they feel more scared to be in captivity than facing the deadly virus.

Rather than taking precautions, people are ready to eat medicines and pills that would assure them protection against this pandemic. They are also running after Instant Solution rather than taking a long path of discipline.

But the question arises why people are so tired of this virus can be understood through an example from Canada, where a recent survey has found that the number of people scared of coronavirus has come down from 73 percent to 46 percent. Till a few days ago, 56 percent of people in Canada believed that they should not go to public places, but the number of such people has come down to 36 percent.

31 percent of Canadians believe that coronavirus and lockdown have exhausted them, while 28 percent feel that they have become victims of anxiety. The survey shows that 60 percent of Canadians have either suffered from Pandemic Fatigue affecting their mental condition. This situation is not just in Canada but most of the countries in the world are witnessing it.

In our body, a hormone, Cortisol, works to manage our stress. Generally, the level of this hormone in our body remains high in the morning and starts decreasing as the day passes, but it is produced in excess due to fear and apprehension when we face a crisis or epidemic-like situation. The excess of Cortisol causes physical and mental troubles like body and muscle pain, high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression. In order to avoid it, people get out of their house despite facing the deadly coronavirus.

Not only this, an increasing amount of hormones like Cortisol in the body also affects our immunity, which of late has become the biggest need in the current scenario. Immunity is always present in our body but it is now a topic of debate everywhere and has become the biggest product in the market.

In a study, researchers at America's Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have claimed that if no vaccine of COVID-19 is produced by end of this year, then in India, 2.87 lakh new cases will come up per day in the early months of 2021, followed by the United States, where 95000 new cases will be reported every day. By May of 2021, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the whole world will be around 250 million.

In the absence of any vaccine, only our immunity will be able to protect us. This is the reason, immunity has become the biggest need of the day. The biggest advertising campaign in the history of mankind is now being run for immunity, which is the first and the last weapon in the fight against coronavirus.

This has led to the availability of Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines as well as herbs in the market. During the lockdown, the demand for products claiming to increase immunity has increased by 20 to 40 percent. According to market research firm Nielsen, 56 percent of consumers, in a survey, believed that they would now spend more money on health-enhancing items and take more care of their health.

The DNA analysis, however, will let you know how to protect yourself from Pandemic Fatigue. If you follow the suggestions given below, you will be able to tackle your Pandemic Fatigue in a better way.

1. You can go for a few exercises, especially those exercises that require alertness. You can practice Yoga and Tai Chi. While going for cycling or walk, try to keep your mind focused and enjoy natural beauty in your surroundings.

2. You can also save yourself from exhaustion by making changes in your food habits, but keep in mind that you should eat only nutritious food.

3. Apart from this, you can also meditate. Pranayama can be very beneficial for your body and mind.

4. You should recall which works used to make you happy before COVID-19. If you were interested in cooking, reading books, or gardening, then you must adopt these habits once again.

5. The most important thing is to remain cautious about your sleep. For this, set a time table. Whether you are working from home or not you should sleep at a certain time and get up at a fixed time.