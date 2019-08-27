close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Panicky Pakistan considers shutting its airspace to India, again

The last time Pakistan shut its airspace - for 140 days, the country suffered losses worth $50 million. With the shambolic state of its economy, another such move could well be catastrophic for the country.

Panicky Pakistan considers shutting its airspace to India, again

Despite having suffered massive financial consequences the last time it shut its airspace to India, Pakistan is once again considering doing the same now.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan is contemplating a number of moves in retaliation to India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. "PM is considering a complete closure of air space to India," he wrote. "A complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting. Legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration. Modi has started, we'll finish!"

 

 

Chaudhry's hollow bravado on the micro-blogging site could cost Pakistan far more dearly than it may hurt India. Pakistan had shut its airspace on February 27 following Indian Air Force's strikes against terror camps in Balakot. The country warned that the airspace would remain shut unless India withdraws fighter jets from its forward bases, a threat ignored by New Delhi. Pakistan would eventually open its airspace once again on July 16 after 140 days.

A number of reasons would have forced Pakistan to reopen its airspace and these could once again be factors for the country to keep the airspace open. Among these reasons, financial constraints figure prominently. Pakistan's aviation minister had previously admitted his country suffered losses worth $50 million because of the shut airspace over 140 days. The amount is significant especially in a bankrupt country like Pakistan which has a shambolic economy that has needed bailout packages to stay afloat. And while Imran Khan stated in an address to his nation on Monday that Pakistan would go to any extent on the Kashmir issue, he is under tremendous pressure to stabilise the country's economy. Shutting the airspace may, therefore, shut any hopes of an economic recovery in Pakistan.

As for shutting land routes through Pakistan for Indo-Afghan trade, New Delhi continues to have a viable option of sending goods through Chabahar Port.

Tags:
Imran KhanPakistanJammu and KashmirPakistan airspace
Next
Story

J&K Raj Bhawan decries report that claimed Governor Satya Pal Malik spoke with Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today