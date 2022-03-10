हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa assembly election 2022

Panjim Assembly Election Result 2022: Utpal Parrikar loses to BJP's Atanasio Monserratte

The assembly election results for Panjim (Panaji) Sabha seat in Goa will be out shorty. The assembly contest in the Panjim is seen as a significant development for the seat has been a BJP bastion but Manohar Parrikar’s son Uttpal Parikar’s independent fight in the seat has raised the stakes high.

Panjim Election results 2022: The assembly election results for Panjim (Panaji) Sabha seat in Goa is out. The assembly contest in the Panjim is seen as a significant development for the seat has been a BJP bastion but Manohar Parrikar’s son Uttpal Parikar’s independent fight in the seat has raised the stakes high.

The fight here is between BJP’s Antonio Monserrate Navjot and Independent candidate Uttapal Parrikar.

Panjim Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (results awaited)

Stay here to get the fastest election result of Panjim Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022.

Panjim Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates:

Uttapal Parrkar (Indpendent)

Son of veteran BJP leader and former Defence Minister of India, Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar came into prominence post his father’s death when he stepped foot into politics.

The leader recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on being denied the ticket from his late father’s Panaji constituency, which is believed to be a BJP bastion since early 1990s, all thanks to late Manohar Parrikar.

BJP candidate for Panjim Assembly Elections

After denying a ticket to Parrikar, BJP has fielded incumbent MLA  Atanasio Monserrate from the Panji, seat.

Monserrate joined the BJP in 2019 and engineered the defection of 10 Congress MLAs to BJP in the same year. He is now the saffron party’s candidate from Panaji.

Congress candidate for Panjim Assembly Elections

The Congress has fielded former Aam Aadmi Party state convener Elvis Gomes from the Panjim seat.

Gomes, quit the civil service to join the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2017 assembly elections and joined the Congress in December 2020, claiming the AAP no longer represented the ideals it was set up for.

He will now take on the BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate and Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal.

Panjim Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 Results: (Result awaited)

Utpal Parrikar lost the election to BJP's Atanasio Monserrate

