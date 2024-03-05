Paper Leak Case: Yogi Govt Removes UP Police Recruitment Board Chief Renuka Mishra, IPS Rajeev Krishna Gets Charge
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra after the paper leak incident.
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra after the paper leak incident, news agency PTI reported. IPS Rajeev Krishna has been given the responsibility of the board. More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked.
This is a developing story.
