trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727523
NewsIndia
PAPER LEAK

Paper Leak Case: Yogi Govt Removes UP Police Recruitment Board Chief Renuka Mishra, IPS Rajeev Krishna Gets Charge

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra after the paper leak incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paper Leak Case: Yogi Govt Removes UP Police Recruitment Board Chief Renuka Mishra, IPS Rajeev Krishna Gets Charge

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board chairperson Renuka Mishra after the paper leak incident, news agency PTI reported. IPS Rajeev Krishna has been given the responsibility of the board. More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked. 

This is a developing story. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?