Paracetamol not recommended for teenagers post Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad: Paracetamol or pain killers are not recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin, vaccine maker Bharat Biotech clarified on Wednesday (January 5) . "We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," the Hyderabad-based company said.

The firm said through its clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20% of individuals reported side effects. "Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," it said.

"Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other Covid-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin," it added.

Covid-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years began across the country on January 3. The children are being administered the first dose of Covaxin. During the first three days, over 1.06 crore children received the jab.

Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

(With IANS inputs)

