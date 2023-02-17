topStoriesenglish2574392
NewsIndia
LIVE IN RELATIONSHIP

‘Parents Must be Supportive of Their Children in Live-in Relationships...,’ Says NCW Chief

In a recent incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner with a mobile phone cable on February 10. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:44 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

‘Parents Must be Supportive of Their Children in Live-in Relationships...,’ Says NCW Chief

New Delhi: Parents should be supportive of their children in live-in relationships so that they do not hesitate to share their thoughts and feelings, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Friday, amid the recent horrific murders of women by their live-in partners in the country. Pointing out the recent cases of brutal murders by partners in live-in relationships, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief said that it was seen in these cases that parents were not supportive of their children being in a live-in relationship.

"In Nikky Yadav's case, the man's parents pressured him to get married. The parents must support their child's choice and respect it. Even in Shraddha's case, the family was not in touch with her," Sharma told PTI. She said parents must accept the live-in relationships with their children.

"Parents should be supportive of their children being in live-in relationships. We should also ensure we treat our children with respect and refrain from treating them as possessions. Such behavior may cause the children to hesitate to share their thoughts and feelings. It is important to treat our children, especially when they come of age, as our friends, allowing them to confide in us," She said.

In a recent incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner with a mobile phone cable on February 10. He hid her body in a refrigerator in his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

According to police, the accused, Sahil Gehlot, married a woman the same day he killed his girlfriend, Nikki Yadav. In another recent case, Shraddha was allegedly strangled, chopped into several pieces, and disposed of at different locations of a forest area in south Delhi for several months by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

Live Tv

Live in relationshipnikki yadav murder caseAftab Poonawallah Shraddha Murder CaseNCW chief

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins