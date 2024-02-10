Parliament Budget Session: Last Five Years Were About Reform, Perform And Transform, Says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the Lok Sabha over the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and other issues of paramount importance. This is his last speech in Parliament before the 2024 general elections. The discussion on the construction of Ram Mandir saw a lot of MPs expressing their views in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament. BJP MP Satya Pal Singh initiated the discussion and said that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and not Hindus alone. He also said the construction of the temple was "historic".

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to speak about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on January 22 inside the Parliament," Singh said in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi Address Lok Sabha

-These five years were about reform, perform and transform in the country: PM

-I thank you all as a Leader of the House and as a colleague. I thank you, the Speaker. You’ve always worn a smile on your face. You’ve dealt with every situation with patience and independence: PM

-Over the last five years, humanity has dealt with the biggest challenge of the century and the situation was such that even coming to the House was a challenge: PM.

-Speaker Sir, you ensured all measures were taken… and the work of the country never stopped: PM Modi

Addressing the Lower House earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that January 22, the day of the Ram Mandir's opening, marked the "beginning of Bharat’s new era". He highlighted that the event ended 300 years of waiting for millions of devotees.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha discussed the White Paper brought by the central government on the alleged financial mismanagement of the UPA government. The Budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It is scheduled to conclude today.