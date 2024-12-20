'Parliament Did Not Fulfil Its Duty; Have Let People Of India Down': Shashi Tharoor

On the last day of the Winter Session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his dismay over repeated disruption in the Parliamentary proceedings saying that the Parliament failed to fulfil its responsibilities and let the people of the country down.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Tharoor said, "I am a very disappointed MP. Most of our MPs are disappointed. I think that there are a lot of major issues to be discussed in our country, including unemployment, price rise, Manipur, Sambhal violence broke out just as Parliament was starting. Sadly, most of this time has been wasted in disruption. For many of us, the only constructive work was done in the Parliamentary committees. But the main Parliament did not fulfil its duty to the nation. I think we have let the people of India down. Very unfortunate."

He also expressed hope that the BJP-led central government would reach out to the opposition and find a solution so that the Parliament can function without disruption.

"To my mind, Parliament is a forum for debate, discussion, and disagreements certainly but not for disruption. There was an agreement reached between the Government and the Opposition in the first week that the Opposition could protest outside but inside work would continue. It went on for 2-3 days. But thereafter, we ended up once again with a complete breakdown. I think that was very unfortunate. I really hope that the Govt reaches out to the Opposition and finds a solution. So that in an objective way, we can all get on with the work of the House," he said.

"Budget session is coming now and we should not see a repetition of this in February-March," he stated.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday amid protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar. The Winter Session 2024 of Parliament began on November 25, and concluded on December 20.