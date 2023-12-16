Parliament Security Breach Case: Co-conspirator Mahesh Kumawat Arrested

New Delhi: The sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case Mahesh Kumawat has been arrested by Delhi Police. Kumawat allegedly helped the 'mastermind' of the parliament attack Lalit Jha to flee Delhi after the attack on parliament. According to Delhi Police, Mahesh was also involved in the conspiracy to launch an attack on the parliament.

Delhi police located Mahesh Kumawat, apprehending him for interrogation concerning the security breach. Subsequently, Delhi Police arrested him following extensive questioning.

On the day of the Parliament attack, Mahesh arrived in Delhi when two individuals entered the Lok Sabha, deploying smoke bombs during the session, causing widespread alarm across the nation.

Lalit Jha, the orchestrator of the entire assault in New Delhi, sought refuge at Mahesh's hideout in Rajasthan while evading the police. According to reports Mahesh was also involved in destroying the mobile phones of the four individuals arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach.