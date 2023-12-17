Parliament Security Breach Case: Who Is Saurabh Chakrawarti? Another Conspirator Added To List

New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday recovered the charred remnants of the mobile phones belonging to the accused in the parliament security breach from Rajasthan. Additionally, a search was conducted at the residence of one of the accused, Sagar, in Lucknow.

In a new development in the case, the name of another individual allegedly involved in the conspiracy to attack the parliament has come to light. Saurabh Chakrawarti's name has been added to the list of accused in the parliament security breach. Reportedly, he played a role in disseminating the video showing two accused infiltrating the Lok Sabha chamber in the Parliament Complex.

Sources indicate that Lalit Jha aimed to make the video of the accused entering the LS chamber go viral. To achieve this, he sent the clip to Saurabh Chakrawarti with the caption "Protested. Circulate. Jai Hind." Delhi police is now attempting to apprehend Saurabh for further investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the police have stated that all the accused are providing inconsistent statements. In another development, the owner of the hotel where accused Lalit Jha and Mukesh Kumawat stayed after the parliament breach has confirmed their presence.

Earlier revelations from Delhi police sources indicate that Lalit Jha, the accused in the parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi and was intentionally misleading the investigating team. Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest. "Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman," said police sources.