Parliament Winter Session 2022: Energy conservation bill to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today - Top points

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Raj Kumar is expected to move the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (December 12) in order to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. This is a step toward adopting cleaner and greener energy for a sustainable future. So, how will this amendment help in making the shift from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources?

By making non-fossil sources such as Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Biomass, and Ethanol the norm for energy use.

Secondly, it wants to bring large residential buildings within an energy conservation program. This Bill draft may require designated consumers to use non-fossil sources for some of their energy needs.

Thirdly, the bill wants to establish a carbon market to manage the emission of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change.

A carbon market is a system where companies and industries buy and sell credits to be able to produce a certain amount of carbon missions. Its end goal is to reduce carbon emissions.

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh to move 'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.



The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill.



India is facing a significant challenge in terms of providing clean and reliable energy to its growing population.

To address these issues, the Indian government has been working to increase the use of clean and renewable energy sources. This includes the development of solar and wind power, as well as the use of biofuels and hydroelectricity.

Despite these efforts, the transition to clean energy in India has been slow. Many households and businesses still rely heavily on fossil fuels, and the country's infrastructure is not yet able to support a widespread shift to renewable sources. In addition, the cost of clean energy is often higher than that of fossil fuels, making it difficult for consumers to make the switch.

(With agency inputs)