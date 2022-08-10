CBI sent notice to TMC 'Bahubali' Leader Anubrata Mandal to appear at Nizam Palace. He was summoned today, Wednesday. But he was seen at Birbhum house till 8 am. So it is believed that he is going to avoid the summon for tenth time now. However, BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar has criticized him since the news surfaces. It is to be noted that two days ago, the leader of the opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, had said that Anubrata should be brought in one piece of cloth.

What exactly did Sukant Majumdar says

The state president of BJP sarcastically said, "In the past, Anubrata avoided CBI attendance by using SSKM Hospital. This time he is trying to hide in the district hospital. Putting pressure on the doctor to prescribe him bed rest. He cannot escape like this for long. Partha Chatterjee is waiting for him in the jail."

What exactly is being known

According to sources , Anubrata Mandal's lawyer will come to Nizam Palace in person with e-mail and hard copy. Then inform the CBI about this in writing. Reasons for not being able to come will be mentioned there. Additional 14 days time may even be requested. His lawyer is going to inform the CBI that he is not able to come today due to his physical condition for the tenth time.

It is to be noted that the CBI presented the third additional charge sheet in the cow smuggling case last Monday. The chargesheet submitted to the CBI special court in Asansol contains the names of 11 people, including Anubrata Mandal's former bodyguard Saigal Hossain. The court also rejected the bail of arrested Saigal. According to CBI sources, multiple information has been obtained by interrogating Saigal. They want to interrogate Anubrata on that basis. But according to sources close to Anubrata Mondal, today the 'Bahubali' leader of Birbhum is not going to Nizam Palace.