New Delhi: The BJP is a party of "hooligans and rapists", AAP leader Atishi said on Friday, a day after the saffron party felicitated eight of its youth-wing activists who were arrested over an alleged attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown its "real face" by honouring and garlanding the eight activists.

The BJP condemned the Kalkaji MLA's remarks and said she is talking "nonsense" only to "impress her boss Kejriwal".

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta felicitated the eight Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists at the party office here on Thursday after they were released on bail in a case related to the alleged attack at Kejriwal's residence on March 30.

The Delhi High Court granted bail to them earlier this week.

By felicitating the eight youth-wing activists, the BJP has shown that it "honours hooligans and loafers", Atishi alleged.

"By doing this, it (BJP) has sent out a message to its workers across the country that it will promote them if they indulge in vandalism and harassing women," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further alleged that hooliganism and its promotion are in the DNA of the BJP.

"The BJP is the Bharatiya Goonda Party. It is a party of hooligans, rapists and those who harass women," she said.

The saffron party honours such leaders, promotes them and even rewards them with cabinet berths in its government, Atishi alleged.

She listed the names of several BJP leaders, including some Union ministers, who she claimed are facing serious criminal charges.

"The people of the country have two options before them. They can choose the BJP, which is a party of hooligans and rapists, or the AAP, which is a party of well-qualified people, gentlemen and women," Atishi said.

Asked for his reaction, Gupta told PTI, "Atishi should be remorseful about the rape case against an AAP MLA and the attack on (a former) chief secretary at the chief minister's office, instead of trying to impress Kejriwal through her baseless allegations against the BJP."

He said the BJP is a party of nationalists.

"Exercising our democratic right, we protested against Kejriwal, who mocked and laughed at the tragedy suffered by Kashmiri Pandits," Gupta said.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor condemned Atishi's remarks and wondered what would she call one of her party colleagues, who is an accused in a case of alleged assault on a former Delhi chief secretary "inside the chief minister's house", and another facing murder charge.

On March 30, members of the BJYM allegedly indulged in vandalism outside Kejriwal's residence after his remarks on "The Kashmir Files", a film showcasing the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the BJP wanted to "kill" Kejriwal after the saffron party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls.

He also alleged that the BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during their protest.

