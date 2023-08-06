Passion, Not Position: When An IIM Alumnus Quit High-Paying US Job To Pursue His Dream Of Being The Next Salman Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan In Bollywood

Success Story: IIM Lucknow alumnus Vikas Yadav, who had a lucrative job in the US, made the decision to forgo the comforts of his corporate position in order to pursue acting. He took a big risk and went back to India to pursue his acting career. Before branching out into Bollywood or OTT series, Vikas Yadav established himself as a well-known figure in the content development industry by drawing viewers to his relatable and amusing Instagram videos. In an interview with the Indian Express, he admitted that creating content has given him a platform to display his talent and engage audiences.

Living Life Without Limits

Speaking of his enthusiasm, Vikas stated that he had always had an interest in acting and had even participated in a four-month drama program at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in 2014. Additionally, he performed in a play based on Vijay Tendulkar's Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai. According to Vikas, his parents were hesitant about his choice to leave his secure and well-paying profession in the US to pursue a career as an actor full-time. His parents were middle-class and appreciated the value of a stable profession, especially since his father had recently retired from the government. They worried, but in the end, they accepted his choice. He also has his wife's backing, which gives him more assurance.



2.5 Lakh Instagram Followers

The 30-year-old Yadav established himself as a household figure in the realm of content production before entering Bollywood and gained followers with his amusing Instagram videos. Thanks to his posts, he has 2.5 lakh followers on the platform. Yadav further disclosed that his monthly earnings of about Rs. 1 lakh from social media posts were less than what he was receiving from his employment in the United States. He continued by saying that the company was ready to reinstate him and that he was now on a six-month leave of absence.

Vikas Yadav has a strong educational background, including a B.Tech. from the esteemed Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka, as well as a degree from IIM Lucknow, giving him a strong safety net in case his acting career takes an unexpected turn. He feels certain that he can always rely on a prosperous profession thanks to his academic accomplishments. He does not, however, intend to return to a 9-to-5 job. Instead, he is more focused on pursuing his dream of becoming Bollywood's next Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan.