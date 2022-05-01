New Delhi: Barjinder Singh Parwana, the mastermind behind the recent violence in Patiala, has been arrested from Mohali, official sources told Zee News on Sunday (May 1, 2022).

Parwana, a resident of Rajpura, was held by Police when he was heading towards the Chandigarh airport, the sources added.

Earlier on Saturday, new IG-Patiala Mukhwinder Singh Chhina had said that Barjinder Singh Parwana is the main accused and one of the masterminds of the incident.

He had stated that several police teams have been formed to nab him.

Chhina also said that out of a total of 25 accused, three have been arrested -- Harish Singla, Daljeet Singh, and Kuldeep Singh.

The police has registered six FIRs in connection with Friday's incident which left four persons injured.

On Saturday, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in Patiala from 9.30 am by the state's home affairs and justice department till 4 pm. The AAP government in the state has also transferred Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Rakesh Agrawal, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh, and the Patiala superintendent of police with immediate effect.

Various Hindu groups had given a call for a bandh in protest against Friday's incident. Several markets in Patiala city remained shut on Saturday.

Representatives of some Hindu groups lifted their 'dharna' outside the temple and deferred their proposed protest march after police and district administration assured them of action within two days against those who were behind the disturbance and violence on Friday.

The groups had clashed over the anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

(With agency inputs)