Patna court orders FIR against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his elder sister Misa Bharti

Patna: A Patna court has ordered registration of FIR against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly accepting money in exchange for an election ticket. The order came in the wake of a complaint of a person that he has duped Rs five crore with the promise of a Lok Sabha ticket in the 2019 general elections.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Patna, Vijay Kishore Singh passed the order on September 16 on the petition of Sanjiv Kumar Singh, who claimed he was associated with the Congress and was an aspirant for a party ticket for the Bhagalpur seat.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav here on Monday told ANI, "I demand a fair investigation in the matter and strict action against the complainant if his allegations are proven baseless."

Tejashwi Yadav further said, "It doesn't matter to me if any Tom, Dick or Harry files a case against me. But the question is from where the complainant got Rs 5 crore?"

In his complaint, Sanjiv Kumar Singh has also named Yadav's elder sister and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, besides state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha, late BPCC chief Sadanand Singh and his son Shubhanand Mukesh, as also Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore.

The court has directed the senior SP of Patna to lodge an FIR on the complaint at the Kotwali police station and conduct an investigation.

Reacting with dismay to the development, RJD spokesman and former MLA Mrityunjay Tiwari told PTI, "We are aghast that such a complaint has been entertained. The complainant claims he was seeking a Congress ticket and he has named leaders of our party as accused."

The Congress has been an old ally of the RJD and the two parties had fought the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance.

Notably, RJD's sitting MP Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal had contested the Bhagalpur seat and lost to JD(U)'s Ajay Mandal.

Meanwhile, the state Congress leaders have so far been tight-lipped on the complainant's proclaimed association with the party.

