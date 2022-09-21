Patra Chawl Land Scam case: Sanjay Raut's bail plea hearing at PMLA court to start on September 27

Patra Chawl Land Scam Case: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut was arrested in the Patra Chawl land scam, and the special court considering charges relating to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLL) will begin hearing those cases on September 27. In this instance, the court can conclude the hearing on Pravin Raut, a co-accused and close aide of Raut, seeking bail by September 23. The hearing for Raut's request for bail will begin on September 27 only after this.

On Monday, his judicial custody was extended for a further 14 days. He had submitted a bail application to the PMLL Court only a few days earlier. Raut said that his arrest was the result of a political vendetta at the time. In comparison, the ED has accused Sanjay Raut and blamed that they have sufficient evidence to convict Raut.

As per ANI tweet, “Special PMLA Court to start hearing on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's bail plea from September 27. Court is likely to complete hearing on co-accused Pravin Raut's bail plea by Sept 23 & then it'll start hearing Sanjay Raut's bail plea from Sept 27”

Special PMLA Court to start hearing on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's bail plea from September 27. Court is likely to complete hearing on co-accused Pravin Raut's bail plea by Sept 23 & then it'll start hearing Sanjay Raut's bail plea from Sept 27 pic.twitter.com/ZufBjvf5FA — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Earlier Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case and has been in custody since then.