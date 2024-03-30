Pauri: BJP LS Candidate Anil Baluni Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Veer Chandra In Thalisain, Interacts With Public

New Delhi: BJP national media in-charge and spokesperson, Anil Baluni on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali at Thalisain in Garhwal. Baluni was joined by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Mandal President Naveen Joshi, General Secretary Manoj Ramola and other senior party workers laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the statue of the hero of the Peshawar incident.

Baluni who has been nominated by the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election candidate from Pauri Garhwal parliamentary constituency, paid tribute to the hero of the staunch freedom fighter who endured the brutal oppression of the British and also held a public interaction event ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Taking on X, Baluni wrote, "The enthusiasm of the people of Thalisai clearly indicates that the tide is wholly in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, impervious to any deceit or tactics of the opposition."

Earlier on March 26, Anil Baluni held a massive roadshow in the district before filing his nomination papers at Pauri district headquarters.

In the 2019 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats with a vote of 61.7 per cent. Congress party had registered a vote share of 31.7 per cent while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had received 4.5 per cent of the votes.