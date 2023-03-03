Pawan Khera Gets Relief From SC, Congress Leader's Interim Bail Extended Till March 17

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera who was arrested by Assam police over remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been granted an extension of his interim bail till March 17 by the Supreme Court. Earlier, the apex court had extended protection to Khera against any coercive action till March 3. There are several cases filed against him for allegedly insulting PM Modi's father. The Assam and UP governments have also received time to file replies to Pawan Khera's plea.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested at the Delhi Airport on February 23 over his alleged remarks against the prime minister. Khera was at the airport and was about to fly to Raipur to attend Congress' 85th plenary meeting.

During the hearing, Singhvi told the bench that multiple FIRs have been lodged against Khera over his alleged remarks against the prime minister. "He (Khera) has made statements in a press conference. He has made certain statements which I cannot say in the court but I personally would not have made," Singhvi said.

He said due to the statements, multiple FIRs have been lodged against Khera in different states and, currently, Assam Police are at the airport to take him into custody. Khera, against whom a case has been registered in Assam, was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. After Khera was asked to deboard from the plane, several Congress leaders protested by sitting on the tarmac and demanded an explanation of the situation.

Later, at the Congress' 85th plenary session, Khera was asked if he regretted his remarks over which he was arrested. He answered with a dialogue from a Hindi movie, "Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai", and added that, "Is liye hum kuch nahi bolega (that is why I will not say anything).

"Will speak when the time comes. A legal process is on and it is not proper to comment on it," he added.

At a presser during the Congress meeting, Khera bashed the BJP and accused them of 'undemocratically' selecting a party chief and on the other hand, praised his own party for holding a vote to elect its chief.