Jharkhand

Pay Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal-stock dues or...: Jharkhand CM warns defaulters

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called on the private coal corporations to clear their dues as soon as possible if they want to continue operating in Jharkhand.

Pay Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal-stock dues or...: Jharkhand CM warns defaulters

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is now is in no mood to spare those who exploit his state’s coal and mineral resources.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister called on the government to clear their dues as soon as possible if they want to continue operating in Jharkhand.

In a stern warning against the coal debts, Soren said, "We have demanded payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore (dues) to the state from the coal companies, and we will take it, this is State's right otherwise we will put barricades around coal mineral resources.”

As per ANI, Soren also wrote a letter to Central Government regarding the non-payment of Coal dues. The letter was addressed to Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi over the nonpayment of long-standing legitimate dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crores related to mining done by Central PSUs.

This apart, the minister also spoke on the issue of rising inflation and caused quite a stir by drawing comparison between Female Infanticide and Inflation.

 "Cases of female infanticide, child marriage will increase in the coming days if we`ll not control inflation in the country adding that campaigns like `Beti Bachao Beti Padhao` will be finished as people will not have money to provide education to their daughters.

"The country`s Adivasis, Dalits, backward classes will be the worst impacted by inflation," he added.

The Chief Minister, who was delivering conlcudary address of the Jharkhand Assembly Budget Session 2022, also hinted at reviving the old pension scheme, and increasing the MLA fund.

Legislators of ruling and opposition parties in the state have been demanding revival of the old pension scheme.

The scheme for government employees was discontinued from April 1, 2004, and the new National Pension Scheme (NPS) was implemented.

